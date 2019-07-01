Moville church hosts a fundraiser for kids to go to summer camp

MOVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — Dozens of kids in Moville, Iowa were out braving the heat Sunday, June 30, to raise money to go to summer camp.

New Hope Church in Moville hosted one of the only fundraisers fit for this type of weather, a car wash and bake sale. This is their second and hottest car wash yet. The kids said the made sure to keep cool with the hose and are excited for the opportunity to go to camp.

“We’re pumped up and excited because we are less than a month away till we go so all these kids are excited about going to camp for a week and yeah, we’re just having fun and just trying to do good thing and like I said trying to raise these kids to be great leaders in the community,” Nate Gates said the New Hope Youth Minister.

The church also plans to hold a movie night next week to raise the last of the funds.