SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Several Moville residents came before the Woodbury County Supervisors Tuesday evening not with complaints, but looking for a partnership that could eventually expand the town’s economic base.

Since 2016 Moville has added 6 new businesses on what’s called “Frontage Road”.

Moville city officials are proposing a 55/45 split with the county to pay for improvements and widening of the road that runs parallel to U.S. 20. Moville last asked for help with the project back in 2019.

“I think we were looking at a little higher cap for projects that was doable. We were looking at around $2 million. So we had discussions of how can we get Frontage Road up to where it needs to be,” said Moville City Council Member Joel Robinson.

County supervisors said they liked what they heard from the Moville contingent and Tax Increment Financing is one funding option board members said they would consider.

Supervisors say improving Frontage Road sooner than later will provide a return on investment.

“I’m very proud of Moville and the work you have done there. I wholeheartedly agree with Keith the we need to get the rest of it up to snuff and then it needs to be your baby going forward. It should have been a long time ago, ” said Supervisor Mark Nelson.

Jeremy Taylor, county vice-chair added, “We want to look at improving it and them taking it over. We’ve seen economic development to an untold degree there and so we know that investment really will pay dividends.”

Taylor expects the matter to be back before supervisors in the next couple of weeks.