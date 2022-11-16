SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Dreamwork’s newest musical, Madagascar the Musical, will be heading to Sioux City in 2023.

According to a release from Oak View Group 360 (OVG360), families can head to the Orpheum on April 16, 2022, at 3 p.m. to see the show and sing along to the classic songs from the movie.

The release states that the musical will have a bit of nostalgia as the audience enjoys the story of Alex, Marty, Melman, and Gloria as they escape the New York Central Park Zoo, the only home they have ever known. The unexpected journey brings them to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and may be purchased online or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.