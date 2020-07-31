Mountain lion spotted in Yankton

Mountain lion in Yankton, South Dakota. Photo Courtesy of the Yankton Police Department.

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – A mountain lion was spotted in a neighborhood in Yankton on Friday evening.

According to the Yankton Police Department’s Facebook page, the mountain lion was spotted around the area of 31st and Francis Street.

Officials said the mountain lion’s last known location was heading east into a cornfield that’s south of the airport.

If you or anyone living in that area see a mountain lion, please contact the Yankton Police Department at 605-668-5210.

