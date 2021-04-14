Mount Zion Church to hold vaccine clinic this weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — According to data from Siouxland District Health, less than one percent of eligible Black or African-American had a COVID-19 vaccine but one local church aims to fix that.

Siouxland District Health is partnering up with Mount Zion Church and the NAACP to help vaccinate under-served minorities in Siouxland.

The clinic will be at Mt. Zion Church on Sunday, April 18.

Transportation for those who need it will be provided by the church and is open to all Iowa residents 18 years or older.

“And they reach out to us because we’re a church, we’re in the community, and when people reach out to the church, the church should be willing to come alongside those agencies to do our part to help meet the needs of the community,” said Rev. Jeremy F. Robertson.

You can register by calling 712-253-8245. Registration will be open till April 16.