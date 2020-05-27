Mount Mary College announces new vice president

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – Mount Marty College (MMC) announced on Wednesday the new Vice President for Academic Affairs for the college.

Starting July 1, William Miller, Ph.D. will take the role, according to a Wednesday release from MMC.

Miller will be replacing the current Interm Vice President for Academic Affairs, Sister Candyce Chrystal, who will return to her role as an Associate Professor and Chair of Teacher Education.

“The entire MMC community owes such a debt of gratitude to Sister Candyce for her service as interim vice president these last two years. Her leadership and service has been exceptional, and I have enjoyed working with her daily. But I also know she is excited to get back to her love of teaching,” said MMC President Marc Long.

The release said that Miller’s experience in academic affairs, teaching and research, and his desire for a new challenge has him excited about the potential at MMC.

“I want to help Mount Marty continue to build on all of their current growth and success by helping the faculty and administration thoughtfully develop distinctive, new, innovative opportunities for students that not only reflect the mission, vision, value, character, and spirit of Mount Marty, but also prepare students to succeed in an increasing global community,” said Miller.

Miller comes to MMC from Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he’s serving as the associated provost for new program development. In that role, he led efforts on several strategic initiatives that include:

The acquisition of a new learning management system

The launch of online courses and faculty development trainings designed to support blended and online instruction

The development of a new RN-to-BSN program

“I am very pleased to welcome someone with Dr. Miller’s outstanding administrative, teaching, and scholarly experience and skills to such a key leadership role in our community. As we become Mount Marty University in just over a month, I look forward to working with Dr. Miller and the MMU community to continue our momentum, complete our strategic plan and create the best Benedictine education for our students,” said President Long.

Miller is a native of Youngstown, Ohio, and has over 25 years of experience in higher education with the majority of that time spent at Carthage College.

Before he landed his current role at the college, he served as the director of the criminal justice program, the chair of the sociology department, the acting dean of graduate and professional studies, and the associate provost of continuing studies.

Academically, Miller is accomplished in both teaching and research.

He has taught widely across the disciplines of sociology and criminal justice is a Jeanette Grasselli Arts and Sciences Teaching Award recipient and has co-led several interdisciplinary study hours in Central and South American.

As a criminologist, Miller’s research has been focused on mostly the relationship between risk-taking and different social behaviors that include crime, juvenile delinquency, and legalized gambling.

He has also authored many journal articles, book chapters, encyclopedia entries, and one edited collection.

Miller and his wife, Colleen, currently live in Kenosha, Wisconsin with their two daughters, Nicole and Katie.

Latest Stories