Mount Marty College announces classes to be delivered remotely

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – Mount Marty College will be having classes remotely due to the concern over COVID-19.

For at least two weeks, classes will be delivered remotely at all campus locations starting Monday.

All campus offices, buildings, and services will remain open.

Students, faculty, and staff have been advised internally as to policies, procedures, and recommendations for continuance of operations.

Athletics have already been canceled until April 5. Mass will be unavailable to the public starting on March 14, 2020, and the play “I hate Hamlet” has been postponed.

Sacred Heart Monastery will be closed to visitors until further notice.

“I ask you to keep the individuals and families affected by COVID-19 in your prayers, and pray for the first responders and health care professionals, including many Mount Marty alumni, who care for them,” said President Marcus Long in a message to the Mount Marty community. “Public health authorities say this illness will be with us for months or years, so let’s put our outstanding Benedictine learning community to work in being a model of health, wellness and strength in our communities.”