Mount Marty College adjusts fall 2020 semester schedule

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – Mount Marty College announced on Monday that it will be adjusting the fall 2020 semester schedule.

The college said a decision was made to adjust the start date and the end date of the semester to accommodate for potential impacts of COVID-19 on the campus community, in an effort to promote safety and the wellbeing of its students.

Mount Marty will be having classes on August 24, which is one week earlier than it was originally scheduled. The semester will finish on November 24, right before Thanksgiving break.

The college mentions that the spring semester is expected to occur as scheduled.

Officials said all of the decisions in regard to the spring semester will be made as more information becomes available and relevant to that time period.

Students, faculty, and staff are being encouraged to check their emails for the most up-to-date information.

Mount Marty mentions it has been working closely with healthcare officials, fellow Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) members, and national higher education associations since the onset of the pandemic.

The college said the change to the schedule will greatly lower the risk of the virus being brought onto its campus after the extended Thanksgiving break.

