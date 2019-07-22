Motorcyclist transported to MercyOne Siouxland with serious injuries

OYENS, Iowa (KCAU) – A motorcycle ride with friends and family turned tragic Sunday.

According to KLEM radio, members of the First Reformed Church of Boyden were on their second annual “Motorcycle Sunday Ride” traveling from Boyden to Le Mars when one of their members lost control of his motorcycle on county road K-64 about a mile and a half north of Oyens.

The accident happened at around 12:30 in the afternoon.

The rider had to be life-flighted to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center by Mercy Air Care with serious injuries.

A member of the group says nearly 15 to 20 motorcycles, along with family members following in cars, were on their way to Le Mars for ice cream.

The victim’s condition and identity is being withheld at this time.