NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Norfolk on Friday.

According to the Norfolk Police Division, they were called to the intersection of 13th Street and Omaha Avenue along with Norfolk Rescue and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for the report of a crash.

The crash involved a 2016 Buick Enclave driven by Kimberly Gardner, 60, of Pierce, and a 2004 Triumph Sprint motorcycle driven by Cody Lucas, 30, of Norfolk.

According to officials, Gardner was stopped at a red light facing north at the intersection. When the left turn light turned green, officials allege that Gardner continued north through the intersection against the still red light for northbound traffic.

At that time, Lucas was turning left from the southbound direction. Lucas laid the motorcycle on its side but continued to slide, eventually colliding with the Buick.

Lucas ended up being pinned beneath the Buick and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

After an investigation, officials determined alcohol did not play a factor in the crash. Gardner was cited for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide and is scheduled to appear in court on November 21.