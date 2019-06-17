Motorcyclist flown to Sioux City hospital after collision near Norfolk

by: Wes Thoene

NORFOLK, Iowa (KCAU) – A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after getting injured near Norfolk, Nebraska after colliding with a pickup Sunday night.

Authorities received a report of the crash on South 1st Streat near Andy’s Lake Road just south of Norfolk Sunday around 9:20 p.m., according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

They said that a preliminary investigation showed the motorcycle was going north on South 1st Street. It collided with a pickup pulling a 14-foot windrow mower that was going south on the road and was crossing the bridge. 

The motorcyclist was flown by a Life Net helicopter to Sioux City for his injuries.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the incident.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue, Norfolk Police Division, Nebraska State Patrol, a Life Net helicopter, assisted the sheriff’s office at the scene. 
 

