Motorcycle vs deer crash sends two to hospital

HUDSON, S.D. (KCAU) – An Alton man who hit a deer while driving his motorcycle and his passenger were transported to a hospital for their injuries Tuesday.

Around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a motorcycle accident that occurred on 360th Street, two miles east of Hudson, South Dakota.

Bradley Kleinhesselink, 25, of Alton, IA was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on 360th Street when he hit a deer on the roadway.

Kleinhesselink and a passenger were both transported by ambulance services from Hudson and Rock Valley, IA to Hegg Health Center for treatment of their injuries.

The motorcycle sustained approximately $3,000 in damage.

