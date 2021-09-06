Motorcycle totaled, Terril man hospitalized for serious injuries

DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was hospitalized on Saturday night following a motorcycle crash in Dickinson County.

According to a Facebook post by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle crash was reported near 260th Avenue and 160th Street intersection Saturday at 9:36 p.m.

Officials stated Geral Kirchner, 62, of Terril, was driving a motorcycle south on 260th Avenue when he entered a ditch and was thrown from the motorcycle while trying to make a turn.

Kirchner’s crash injuries are believed to be serious, and he was taken to the hospital. The motorcycle he was driving is considered a total loss.

Lakes Regional Healthcare Ambulance, Spirit Lake Police Department, Spirit Lake First Responders, and Boji Tow helped the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office with this crash.

