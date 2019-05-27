Motorcycle parade honors those who’ve fallen

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – A motorcycle parade modeled after the Rolling Thunder ride in Washington, D.C. once again rumbled through South Sioux City this weekend.

The 5th annual Thunder on the Missouri Motorcycle Parade honored veterans and those who died while serving their country as well as those who are still missing as it rolled into Siouxland Freedom Park.

The 10-mile ride to the park started at the Sergeant Bluff American Legion, 901.

“I’ve lost some really close friends overseas and I’ve known a lot of people in the past who have paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Army veteran Ricky Folson said. “Just doing this here is one way we can show our appreciation for them.”

Siouxland Freedom Park is home to an exact half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Each year, hundreds of thousands of bikers head to the national capital for the Rolling Thunder event, but In December, the group said 2019 would mark the end of the event in D.C. Organizers said the costs of putting on the national ride have become prohibitive.

The president tweeted this weekend saying… “The Great Patriots of Rolling Thunder WILL be coming back to Washington, D.C. next year, & hopefully for many years to come…”

Rolling Thunder organizers have not announced any changes to their schedule.