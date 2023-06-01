JACKSON, Nebraska (KCAU) — Motorcyclists will soon be able to ride through Nebraska, without worry of getting a ticket for not wearing a helmet.

The law will let motorcyclists over the age of 21, to ride without a helmet once they’ve gone through a safety course, but it requires protective covering like a windshield or protective glasses for riders.

“I look forward to riding in Nebraska, riding those hills,” said Jeremy Gordon, founding member of Baldies Brotherhood.

The current law requires motorcyclists to wear a helmet while riding in the state of Nebraska. If a rider is seen without one by law enforcement, the motorcyclist will face a $50 fine.

The law has been in place for roughly 35 years, which deterred bikers.

“I know there’s travelers who would actually go around Nebraska to avoid the helmet,” said Gordon.

“I know people from Iowa generally go up I-29 go around our state 90 going across South Dakota. People from Kansas will go all the way around into Colorado. Our own people will shoot actually easy to catch I-29 go north, cause as soon as they do they can get rid of the helmet,” said Todd Miller, the state coordinator with Nebraska’s Brotherhood Aiming Towards Education.

“A lot of people feel it’s not safer or safer to wear a helmet. In reality the weight of a helmet at impact can cause just as much damage,” said Miller.

“I once was in a motorcycle wreck so bad they said if I wore a helmet I wouldn’t exist today, just because it would have snapped my neck and killed me instantly,” said Gordon.

With the requirement lifted, certain Nebraska businesses may benefit from the change.

“I think it could get busier, because then people that live in South Dakota and Iowa don’t have to worry about making sure they do wear their helmets, so it could possibly bring more business, more revenue,” said Bobbi Keil, owner of Bob’s Bar.