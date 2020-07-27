Motorcycle driver, passenger hospitalized after hitting deer near Stanton

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – Two Norfolk residents were injured after colliding with a deer on their motorcycle.

According to a release, Stanton County deputies were called to the crash on Highway 24 four miles west of Stanton Saturday after 1:05 a.m.

The driver David Burgess, 52, and passenger Jessica Burgess, 39, both of Norfolk, were both thrown off their motorcycle after hitting the deer.

The two were taken to Faith Regional Health Services where they were treated for injuries.

Both were wearing a helmet during the crash.

Stanton Fire and Rescue were also called to the scene.

Latest Stories