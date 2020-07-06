Motorcycle crash near Tea leaves one dead, another seriously injured

TEA, South Dakota (KCAU) – A motorcycle crash near Tea on Sunday afternoon left one dead and another person injured.

The names of the individuals involved in the crash have not been released yet as they are pending notification of family members.

A Harley Davidson motorcycle, pulling a trailer, was heading southbound when the motorcycle’s back tire blew out, causing the driver to lose control of the bike.

The driver and passenger of the bike were thrown from the motorcycle when it crashed.

Both occupants were transported by ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospital.

The 54-year-old male driver eventually succumbed to his injures and the 46-year-old female passenger suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither the driver or passenger were wearing a helmet.

The crash is still under investigation by the South Dakota’s Highway Patrol.

