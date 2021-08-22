Motorcycle club holds fundraiser event for Siouxland K-9 units

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Shotgun Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club held their second annual Support for the Blue Fundraiser on Fourth Street and Waters Streets.

Local bands and bikers came out for a night of free food and music to raise money for first responders. At this event, the group donated money to three Siouxland K-9 units.

“This is what makes it worthwhile, going out there and helping to support these and especially in these times in the last few years. It’s really gotten rough,” said Brian Hall.

The club hopes that the Support the Blue event continues to grow, so they can support more departments.