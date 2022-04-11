HOMER, Neb. (KCAU) – The hills were alive with the sounds of racing over the weekend.

Hundreds of people came from all over the Midwest to see the Fiddler Creek Motocross for the first of the season.

Practice heats began on Saturday and events continued onto Sunday with a full slate of racing for multiple classes. A volunteer explained the weekend’s

“It’s awesome to have a track locally because it’s a place you can come in, bring your family for the weekend. You can watch your friends, meet up with your friends. You guys battle, and it’s just a great family atmosphere,” said Cody Williams.

The next race will be on June 4 and 5.