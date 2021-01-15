Motor graders being pulled from Woodbury County gravel roads

Highway 20 at Moville Friday at 11:35a.m. CourtesyIowa Department of Transportation, dot

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Motor graders in Woodbury County are being pulled from gravel roads Friday.

Officials in the Woodbury County Engineers Office said that due to the weather, the graders will assist in keeping paved roads open to traffic.

There will be limited snow removal on the gravel roads for the rest of the day unless winds subside before the evening.

Officials also said that snow removal will continue Friday afternoon until 5 p.m. and resume Saturday at 6 a.m.

Blizzard conditions are expected to linger in Siouxland through the afternoon into Friday evening.

Towing is still not recommended in most northwest Iowa counties.

People are encouraged to stay home and not travel if possible.

