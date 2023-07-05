NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Nearly 20 years ago, the body of a baby was discovered along the Norfolk Fork of the Elkhorn River. Now, the mother of that baby has been identified.

On June 17, 2004, police recovered the body of a baby from the Elkhorn River near the 200 block of N. 1st Street in Norfolk, according to a release from the Norfolk Police Division.

The release said that an autopsy was unable to determine whether or not the baby was alive before it was found. Additional investigations were unable to determine who the mother was at the time.

DNA samples were compared to several individuals and revisited on multiple occasions as new technologies became available, but were unsuccessful until this year.

In March 2023, Norfolk Police worked with the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s (UNMC) DNA lab to investigate the death.

Through a genetic genealogy service, UNMC was able to determine a possible mother, according to the release.

Officials traveled to where the potential mother lived and were able to make contact with her through the help of local law enforcement, the release said.

Officials said that the mother told them that she was a juvenile at the time of the birth and that she gave birth inside her home. She told them that the baby was stillborn and she disposed of the body in the river.

She was willing to provide a DNA sample that confirmed that she was the mother. Another individual was also identified, interviewed, and determined to have been aware of the pregnancy and stillborn.

Police said that due to the statutes of limitations, any misdemeanor crime committed in this case has passed its statute. There is also insufficient evidence for prosecution.

The Norfolk Police Division thanks everyone who helped with the case and plans to continue to investigate and review any new information that they have learned.