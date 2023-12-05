SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa mother has filed a lawsuit against Jackson Recovery Center, Inc. and Rosecrance Jackson Centers for negligence resulting in the death of her son.

According to a lawsuit filed by Rebecca Stricklin, of Polk County, her son, Gage Rhiner, was admitted into the Rosecrance residential facility in Sioux City on December 14, 2021. Rhiner was 17 at the time of his admittance. At the facility, Rhiner would be diagnosed with PTSD, major depressive disorder, severe opioid addiction, and other stimulant use.

The lawsuit alleges that Rhiner was not searched upon arrival, which an employee told Stricklin after his death that it was due to a shortage of male staff members.

On December 15, 2021, staff members monitored Rhiner’s behavior throughout the day. Records showed that his mood had fluctuated as the day went on. His therapist allegedly noted that he appeared “talkative, anxious, and fidgety.” The lawsuit emphasized that at 10:28 p.m., an employee noted that Rhiner “appeared not to be okay” after he was in the bathroom for a long time and staff had to check on him.

Documents allege that a resident told Stricklin that while Rhiner was in the bathroom, he was punching a wall but staff did not intervene. Additionally, no additional intervention or monitoring occurred after the incident.

According to the lawsuit, the next progress report was recorded at 5:37 a.m. the following day which stated “he appeared to sleep soundly throughout the night. No incidents to report.” However, Rhiner would be found at 7 a.m. face down in his bed with his clothes and shoes on. It would later be determined that he died “sometime after midnight.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

An autopsy showed that Rhiner had died from drug intoxication from fentanyl, sertraline, and amphetamine. The autopsy examiner allegedly found a clear plastic bag with a crushed blue tablet, a gift card, and $10 in his underwear. The pill was later determined to be fentanyl by the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation.

The lawsuit states that Rosecrance policies require new residents’ clothes and persons to be searched and then provided with scrubs. Additionally, staff are required to complete a “body check form” which was not documented for Rhiner.

Further Rosecrance policies state that residents are to be searched “whenever they undergo a significant change in mood.” According to the documents, there is no record that Rhiner had been searched the night of December 15.

The lawsuit states that Iowa law requires documentation of three bed-checks between midnight and 6 a.m. for juveniles in a residential facility. Rosecrance allegedly requires a “health and safety check” every 15 to 20 minutes, yet no bed-checks occurred for Rhiner.

The documents allege that if the employees had adhered to the applicable Rosecrance policies, Rhiner’s death could have been prevented.

According to the court filing, Stricklin is demanding a trial by jury and prays for a judgment against the defendants in an amount that will fairly compensate her for damages including loss of accumulation of Rhiner’s estate, a mother’s loss of his love, society, companionship, and affection.