Mother, daughter sent to hospital after Stanton County crash

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – A Sunday accident sent a mother and daughter to the hospital after their vehicle hit a power pole.

The crash happened about seven miles north of Stanton on 566th Avenue Sunday around 2:30 p.m., according to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office. They said that a car was going south on when it entered the east ditch and hit a power pole.

The 16-year-old driver and her mother were taken to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk by a private vehicle. The sheriff’s office said they believe seatbelts were in use at the time of the crash.

The car is believed to be totaled.

Stanton County Public Power assisted at the scene.