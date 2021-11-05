Mother arrested for assaulting students outside West High School, Sioux City police say

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City mom was arrested for assaulting students outside of West High School mid-October, police say.

Officers assigned as school resource officers responded to a report of a fight outside of West High School on Oct. 12 at 3:15 p.m., according to the Sioux City Police Department. School officials and officers found several people were involved in a fight.

The police reviewed available video and spoke to several witnesses. Police said that their investigation found that a student got out of a car her mother, Jaleisa Hayes, 32, of Sioux City, was driving and then started assaulting another student. The altercation grew to involve Hayes and her three daughters assaulting three other students.

A warrant was obtained for the Hayes arrest. On Nov. 4, she was arrested on warrants for rioting, two counts of serious assault, and three counts of child endangerment. Her three juvenile daughters were also referred to juvenile courts for the same charges.

Sioux City schools issued a statement days after the incident, saying they expect parents and other visitors to act appropriately so as to be a model to the students. Read the full statement below.