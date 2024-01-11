SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department has released preliminary crime statistics for 2023.

The statistics compiled by the police department are preliminary and may be reinterpreted by the FBI when the nationwide Uniform Crime Reporting stats are released.

SCPD says in their release that when comparing 2022 through 2023, overall violent crime saw some increases, including homicides. Chief Rex Mueller said the increase in homicides was the most striking increase.

“Unfortunately, violent crime cannot be predicted, and police tactics and strategies only have a limited impact on crime rates. Factors such as economic conditions, age and demographics of the population, geography and climate, population density, citizen education, and cultural factors provide variables that more significantly affect crime,” the department said.

The department said that overall, they do not believe there is a call to confer as crimes such as property crime have ebbs and flows.

“With no strong fluctuations in any type of criminal activity, we can simply view this as a reasonably steady crime rate. While any downward trends in crime rates are positive, changes of this rate are likely beyond the ability of our department to impact,” SCPD said.

SCPD said that they will continue to maintain their active crime prevention program and help educate citizens in order to help prevent crime.

“As always, our department will work to develop the latest crime reduction strategies to make sure positive progress in this area. Even in the face of staffing challenges, we will also continue to utilize the resources and personnel to provide efficient and effective police services,” the SCPD release signed by Chief of Police Rex Mueller closed with.