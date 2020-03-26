Most Sioux City facilities remain closed to general public

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The city of Sioux City said in a Thursday release that many city facilities will remain closed to the general public.

They said that this is in response to the governor’s proclamation limiting public interactions and gatherings due to the novel coronavirus. The city said that it remains fully operational. In limited cases, people can schedule appointments with a member of the city staff. The city’s staff directory can be found here.

The city said that emergency services will continue and that there are no changes in service at the Sioux Gateway Airport, City Transit, garbage and recycling pick-up, or the landfill currently.

The facilities closed to the public include the following buildings:

• City Hall (405 6th Street)

• Central Maintenance Garage (1821 18th Street)

• Long Lines Family Rec Center/Parks & Recreation Office (401 Gordon Drive)

• Parks Maintenance (1821 18th Street)

• Parking Enforcement Office (419 Jones Street)

• Streets Administration (1723 18th Street)

• Utilities – Sanitary Sewer (1921 18th Street)

• Sioux City Convention Center (801 4th Street)

• City Assessor (620 Douglas Street)

• Wastewater Treatment Plant (3110 S. Lewis Blvd.)

• Water Treatment Plant (1101 Tri View Ave.)

• Sioux City Public Museum & Sgt. Floyd River Museum & Welcome Center (607 4th Street & 1000 Larsen Park Rd.)

Sioux City Art Center (225 Nebraska Street)

Sioux City Public Library (529 Pierce St./4005 Morningside Ave./2912 Hamilton Blvd.)

Cone Park (3800 Line Drive)

ibp Ice Center (3808 Stadium Drive)

Tyson Events Center (401 Gordon Drive)

Orpheum Theater (528 Pierce Street)

Sioux City residents are asked to pay utility bills and parking tickets online, by phone at 279-6132, Option 1 or by using the utility billing drop box located on 6th Street on the north side of the Library parking lot. Late penalties and fees will be waived by the Customer Service Center until April 30.

Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call a 24/7 public hotline at 2-1-1 or click here. For more local information, click here.