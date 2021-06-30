Mosquito spraying to take place ahead of Saturday in the Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With Saturday in the Park on the horizon, the City is making sure that attendees will be able to enjoy the music and atmosphere without being pestered by mosquitos.

According to the City of Sioux City, Grandview Park will be sprayed twice for the two-day event, once in the evening on July 1 and again in the early morning on July 2.

Gates open for the Saturday in the Park events at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 2 and 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 3. Attendees can make their way to the many locations, like the Main Stage, Abe Stage, Kids Zone, Arts Alley, or food vendors. More additional details can be seen here.

Gallivant will start the two-day party at 5:05 p.m. Friday night. To see the full lineup for the two-day event, click here.