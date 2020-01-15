Morningside’s nursing, education programs rank in 2020 best online masters programs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Morningside College’s online graduate programs in nursing and education have been named among the 2020 Best Online Master’s Programs by the U.S. News & World Report.

On a list of over 310 schools across the United States, Morningside’s online graduate program in education jumped 40 spots from its previous 2019 ranking at number 175.

The online graduate nursing program’s ranking increased by over 100 sports from its previous 2019 ranking, taking the number 41 spot in 2020.

Morningside offers graduate programs in nursing and education online and in hybrid formats.

Morningside’s graduate programs prepare the next generation of nurses and educators to advance their careers and make a difference in their communities.

Morningside College offers various graduate degrees.

To learn more about Morningside’s graduate programs, you can visit their website.