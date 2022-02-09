SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The 49th annual Morningside Jazz Festival kicked off Wednesday, after a year off due to COVID-19.

This year, nearly 50 high school jazz bands are participating, but many more were interesting in competing.

“I know we had to turn away a bunch of schools and even 48 like is just insane to imagine, so it’ll be interesting to see how they come and go in the next couple days.” said high school sophomore, Abby Lincoln.

“Eppley hasn’t felt like this in a while, I would just say it’s alive and bustling. It feels good that we’re back, jazz is back,” said Dr. Erik Mahon, Director of Jazz Studies.

The three-day event is free and the public is welcome to come and watch the performances.