SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Morningside University will soon formally swear in its 13th president.

On Thursday, April 20, Dr. Albert Mosley will be inaugurated as the university president. Mosley was selected to serve in December of 2021 after John Reynders ended his term as Morningside’s longest-sitting president in 2022.

Dr. Mosley has held the office since June of last year. He said Morningside has been a great fit.

“Morningside was just sort of the perfect place for me, just given the history of innovation and how agile the institution has been in the past,” Mosley said. “I’m a person who likes innovation. I like agility. I like to be forward-thinking.”

Since Mosley’s start, Morningside University students said he has been an asset to the institution.

“He’s just one of those people you just know is going to take the initiative and take over,” Morningside University Junior Chandler Todd said. “When I think of a good leader, I think of honesty, I think of experience, and I think of integrity. And I see a lot of that in Dr. Mosley.

The inauguration celebration begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday in Eppley Auditorium.