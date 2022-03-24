SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A familiar tradition rolled through Morningside University’s campus on Thursday.

University President John Reynders went for a ride in a tractor.

The tractor drive is one of the activities put on by the Regina Roth Applied Agricultural and Food Studies program for National Agriculture Week.

This year marks the third and final year Reynders will take the wheel.

“So, when I was asked to do one more tractor ride, I couldn’t resist. I do this in a heartbeat for them and I will watch from afar as this ag program continues to thrive,” Reynders said.

Reynders is preparing to retire in June this year after serving as the university’s president for the last 22 years.