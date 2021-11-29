Morningside University’s Hanging of the Greens returns for 70th anniversary

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After being canceled last year thanks to COVID-19, a holiday-time tradition has returned to a Siouxland university.

Nov. 29 was the 70th anniversary of Morningside University’s Hanging of the Greens Event. The ceremony took place at Dimmitt Hall on Monday night.

“I think it’s huge especially after last year with COVID, how it’s been more impactful to our campus and just being around everyone. Interacting is all that matters right now is just being able to see each other face to face,” said Sophomore KJ Williams.

Students hung ornaments on the tree and got pictures with Santa afterward. Each ornament remains for four years before being retired.