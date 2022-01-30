SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Morningside University is inviting fans to celebrate the 2021 NAIA Football National Championship at Morningside Champions Day on Feb. 5.

According to the release, Morningside will hold a celebration event in the Allee Gymnasium in connection with the women’s and men’s basketball games against Briar Cliff University.

The Mustang women’s basketball game starts at 2 p.m. followed by the men’s game at 3:45 p.m.

In between both games, Morningside University President John Reynders will be honored for his recent induction into the NAIA Hall of Fame for Meritorious Service.

Following the games, Morningside will celebrate the 2021 NAIA Football National Championship at approximately 6 p.m. where fans will have the opportunity to hear from players and coaches, take photos, and celebrate another season of Morningside football.

Parking and seating may be limited for those who want to attend only the celebration event.

Fans are encouraged to wear Morningside gear to the events.

Admission is $8 for adults and $3 for K-12 students. Morningside students, faculty, and staff are free with their Morningside ID. The Morningside Bookstore will have merchandise for sale in the lobby of the gym throughout the afternoon.

“Morningside football has continued its tradition of excellence with a third national championship in four years,” said Terri Curry, vice president for student life and enrollment.

“The energy and excitement that Siouxland creates around our athletes has a lot to do with our success. That’s why taking time to celebrate with our Siouxland community is so important. I encourage everyone to come out to watch two incredible basketball games, celebrate the work John Reynders has done on behalf of Morningside athletics, and then stick around to celebrate Morningside football.”

Following the events on campus, there will be a post-celebration gathering at The Wheelhouse Bar & Grill, which will include a replay of the national championship game beginning at 8 p.m.

