SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For over 15 years the students at Morningside have put hundreds of man-hours into community projects all over Siouxland.

Types of volunteering projects include packing meals, cleaning green spaces, and other acts of service as part of their annual “Into the Streets” event.

KCAU 9 caught up with one of those students and talked about why they think it’s important.

“Realize how much of impact that they have on their community. Whether is 5 people going to move furniture for somebody or 20 people going to go landscape for 2 hours, what you do is just a small portion of your day but it means a months’ worth of work to somebody else,” Morningside Senior Brenick Birks-Hoppe said.

This year, students helped out at Launchpad, Food Bank of Siouxland, Hope Redemption Center, and the Humane Society