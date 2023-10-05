SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — There’s a special partnership “brewing” between a local university and a local business.

Morningside University and Marto Brewing have collaborated on a steam beer named “Dear Old Maroon”, to celebrate the University and its alumni.

This is a first-of-its-kind partnership for Morningside, the brew will be featured this weekend at the annual “Taste of Morningside.”

“It’s just in time for homecoming. We’re pretty excited we’re going to have cans and tap available at homecoming this Saturday,” said Alex Watters at Morningside University, “So, we’re pumped to welcome our alumni, friends, and fans back to campus.”

Morningside faces off against Concordia College this weekend, but even if you’re not a football fan, “Taste of Morningside” is open to the public and features food trucks and more.