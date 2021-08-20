Morningside University offering incentives for vaccinated students, staff

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Morningside University said they will be offering incentives to vaccinated students, staff, and faculty.

According to the school’s website, those who present a COVID-19 vaccination card before November 1 will receive a $50 Morningside Bookstore gift card, a button, and a sticker.

Folks can get their incentives at the Vaccination Verification Table in the lobby of Olsen Student Center between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the following dates:

Tuesday, Aug. 31

Wednesday, Sept. 1

Thursday, Sept. 2

Friday, Sept. 17

Monday, Sept. 20

Friday, Oct. 8

Monday, Oct. 11

Monday, Nov. 1

Anyone who is unable to attend the verification table events or who does not have their completed vaccination card on campus has the option of emailing marketing@morningside.edu.

The campus is offering vaccination clinics free of charges from 12 to 1 p.m. in the Olsen Student Center on the following days: