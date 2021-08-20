Morningside University offering incentives for vaccinated students, staff

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Morningside University said they will be offering incentives to vaccinated students, staff, and faculty.

According to the school’s website, those who present a COVID-19 vaccination card before November 1 will receive a $50 Morningside Bookstore gift card, a button, and a sticker.

Folks can get their incentives at the Vaccination Verification Table in the lobby of Olsen Student Center between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the following dates:

  • Tuesday, Aug. 31
  • Wednesday, Sept. 1
  • Thursday, Sept. 2
  • Friday, Sept. 17
  • Monday, Sept. 20
  • Friday, Oct. 8
  • Monday, Oct. 11
  • Monday, Nov. 1

Anyone who is unable to attend the verification table events or who does not have their completed vaccination card on campus has the option of emailing marketing@morningside.edu

The campus is offering vaccination clinics free of charges from 12 to 1 p.m. in the Olsen Student Center on the following days:

  • Friday, Aug. 27
  • Monday, Aug. 30
  • Friday, Sept. 17
  • Monday, Sept. 20
  • Friday, Oct. 8
  • Monday, Oct. 11
  • Friday, Oct. 29
  • Monday, Nov.1

