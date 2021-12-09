SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Morningside University has announced their next president.

According to a release, the Morningside University Board of Directors has announced Dr. Albert Mosley, senior vice president and chief mission integration officer for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, will be the next president of Morningside University starting in June 2022 making him the 13th president of Morningside.

“I am so thrilled to become part of the Morningside community. The reputation and celebration of Morningside in Siouxland are remarkable, and I am especially looking forward to joining a community that shares my values and priorities. Morningside has an emphasis on developing students as whole persons, which is something I have sought to do throughout my career in higher education. Further, the University’s core values are principles that I hold dear and that have been crucial to my own development,” said Mosley. “As the future of work and learning continue to be reimagined in the global marketplace, I look forward to leading the campus community in responding to those needs while building on Morningside’s tradition of innovation, adaptability, and excellence in all things.”

A proven executive and senior administrator, Dr. Mosley was selected following an eight-month nationwide search led by a 16-member search committee comprised of students, faculty, staff, alumni, and board members. The chair of the committee was Craig Struve ’70, with AGB Search assisting with the process.

During the search, the committee gathered extensive data from the campus community to develop the position profile and help guide the search. The work resulted in an outstanding slate of candidates that reflected Morningside’s mission, values, and culture.

“I am so appreciative of the work of the search committee. Their love for Morningside and their commitment to finding the best leader for our campus community were evident with every step. It was an honor to serve as chair of this group, and I could not be more pleased with the outcome. We all agree we found an exceptional leader in Dr. Mosley, and we look forward to welcoming him to Morningside,” said Struve, who was also past chair of the Morningside University Board of Directors.

The Morningside University Board of Directors convened on Dec. 1 at which time the search committee shared their recommendation with the board. The board unanimously voted to move forward with offering the position to Dr. Mosley.

“We are elated and honored to welcome Dr. Mosley to Morningside University as its 13th president. In making this important decision, our board of directors saw in Dr. Mosley a charismatic leader who had embodied throughout his career the passion for ethical leadership and civic responsibility that are central to Morningside’s mission and culture,” said Esther Mackintosh ’69, chair of the Morningside University Board of Directors. “Dr. Mosley has demonstrated an innovative and entrepreneurial spirit, a firm grasp of the issues facing higher education, a commitment to addressing the challenge of college affordability, and an inclusive leadership style—all qualities that will enable him to build on the strong foundation that Morningside has developed under John Reynders over the past two decades.”

As part of the senior leadership team at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, a nonprofit, comprehensive, six-hospital health care system with 13,000 employees based in Memphis, Tenn., Mosley provides strategic visioning and leadership to a division with more than 350 employees and a budget in excess of $50 million.

That division includes the Methodist Healthcare Foundation, Methodist Le Bonheur Community Outreach, behavioral health, the Center for Bioethics and Health Equity, the Center of Excellence in Faith & Health Equity, strategic philanthropy, international ministries, spiritual care, volunteer services, and clinical pastoral education.

Mosley will succeed John Reynders, who has served at Morningside since 1999 and is the University’s longest-sitting president. Reynders’ tenure will conclude in the summer of 2022.