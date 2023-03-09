SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Video games are extremely popular these days and so are competitive video game tournaments.

And for the first time, Morningside University’s Esports team will be hosting 16 colleges for the Morningside Esports Invitational.

On Thursday afternoon, students and staff from the team setup the Seaboard Triumph Expo Center for the Friday and Saturday event. The Head Esports Coach, Jared Amundson, said he’s excited to be able to bring esports tournaments to Siouxland.

“I’m feeling incredibly lucky that Morningside is giving me the opportunity to do something like this, they’re trusting me with a lot. And also, esports has been a part of my life and I’m incredibly passionate about it, so to bring it here and so kids in high school you don’t have to go to South Korea or L.A. to see this type of stuff. It’s here,” said Amundson.

The tournament features four popular Esports games. The invitation starts at noon Friday with competition wrapping up at 8 p.m. and then will resume at 9 a.m. Saturday with Finals at 6 p.m.