SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Morningside University has received a $1 million donation and will be naming university-owned farmland in honor of the donor.

Morningside University President Dr. Albert Mosley announced Monday that the gift came from the David L. Lageschulte Trust. With the gift, the university is naming newly acquired farmland Lags Farm after Dave ‘Lags’ Lageschulte.

The farmland was bought by Morningside University in March 2022. Lags Farm will be used by in part of the curriculum of the university’s Regina Roth Applied Agricultural and Food Studies Department. The two parcels of a combined 76 acres is southeast of Sioux City off of Old Highway 141.

Lageschulte graduated from Morningside in 1973. He served as the CEO of the restaurant management group LTP Management and also invested in multiple business projects. He also served on the Board of Directors.

The Lags Farm isn’t the only property of Morningside University’s bearing Lageschulte’s name. A residence hall constructed on campus in 2006 was named Lags Hall after another naming gift. The Lags Endowed Scholarship. Lageschulte died in 2014, but his estate continued contributions to Morningside University, providing funds to numerous nonprofits and organizations as well as funds to what is now known as the Lags Greenhouse.

“Dave ‘Lags’ Lageschulte, a name etched in our history and throughout our campus, stands as a symbol of innovation and altruistic generosity,” Mosley said. “An accomplished business leader and a magnanimous benefactor, Lags’ benevolence poured into Morningside throughout his life. His family and loved ones have upheld this legacy by perpetuating this spirit of generosity through his trust. An astute entrepreneur and visionary businessperson, Lags’ remarkable successes have left an enduring imprint that continues to ripple through time. We are grateful that Lags Farm will be part of that ongoing legacy.”

Students are expected to grow cover crops at Lars Farm in the fall of 2023 and work the farm over the next few years.

To celebrate the donation and show appreciated, the univeristy will be holding a “Pancake Ag-stravaganza” September 23, from 10 a.m. to noon. On top of a pancake breakfast, the free event will be open to the public and will include tours.