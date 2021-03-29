Morningside University Choir brings live music back to Eppley Auditorium

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For people looking for some quality entertainment indoors, live music is now back at Morningside University.

After a long break due to COVID-19, the Morningside University Choir held its first concert since last school year.

Both students and faculty seemed excited to share their craft once again; many of the songs were of hope and looking to the future, a message they hope to inspire in others.

“To come together as a choir under the direction of Dr. Person and be able to showcase all

the hard work and all the feelings and emotions that we’ve put in over the past year to the community, it means that we’ve kind of made it through like the light at the end of the tunnel is what this first concert really means to us,” said Collin Adank, second-year baritone.

“To break the news to them that we would not be having in-person performances was heartbreaking,” said Dr. Ryan Person, Director of Choral Activities.

“We really had to come together as a choir, look at why we sing, spent time with each other, lots of Zoom calls, lot of Zoom meetings,” said Adank.

“Going forth with choir nobody knew, absolutely nobody knew, and it was hard to decide that and obviously singing in choirs all my life, knowing that’s what I really wanted to do when I got older,” said Chandler Todd, first-year tenor.

“Life long endeavor for them, they’re choosing to continue with this, and hopefully we shared a message with them, and I believe we did, that was very strong in reuniting community,” said Dr. Person.

“Knowing the precautions we can take that we can start singing again as a group, as a family, it all came together piece by piece,” said Todd.

“Lots of the pieces that we sang [on Sunday] really touched all of our emotions that we felt throughout this past year that we haven’t been able to sing together,” said Collin Adank, second-year baritone.

“It feels so good to be back on stage with a family again, a choir family, especially here at Morningside,” said Chandler Tood, first-year tenor.

“Feelings of joy, so much joy, you can hear it in Eppley Auditorium there’s so much joy. You can look into the crowd, you can see all the smiles, and being able to do that for our community, for the Siouxland area is a special experience,” said Adank.

