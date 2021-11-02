Morningside University announces three finalists for president

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Morningside University has named three finalists in the search for its next president. The candidates are Dr. Jim Burkee, Dr. Elizabeth Frombgen, and Dr. Albert Mosley.

The candidates were recommended by a search committee chaired by Craig Struve ’70 and comprised of current and former members of the Morningside University Board of Directors, a student, faculty, staff, and alumni. AGB Search has assisted with the search.

The candidates are scheduled to make in-person visits to campus and Sioux City between Monday, Nov. 8 and Tuesday, Nov. 16. Opportunities will be available for the Morningside and local community to meet each of the candidates and offer feedback. Details for each visit are available at morningside.edu/about/president-search.

Courtesy of Morningside University

Jim Burkee, Ph.D., has served the College of Mount Saint Vincent since November 2019. He currently serves as the vice president for strategic initiatives and previously worked as the vice president for enterprise programs and dean of the School of Graduate and Professional Studies. Burkee served Concordia College New York from 2013 – 2019 as executive vice president/executive dean, vice provost of graduate and online education, and as a professor of history; Concordia University Wisconsin from 2004 – 2012 as an associate professor of history; Concordia College – New York from 2000 – 2004 as an assistant professor of history; and Northwestern University from 1997 – 2000 as a teaching assistant in the department of history.

He also has experience outside of higher education with ATC Travel Management, LLC, where he served from 2011 – 2013 as owner, managing partner, and chief operating officer. Burkee holds bachelor’s degrees from Concordia University Wisconsin, a teacher certification from Concordia College – New York, and a master’s and doctorate from Northwestern University.

He will be on campus for interviews Nov. 8 – 9, 2021, with a coffee and open forum for alumni and Siouxland community members to be held Nov. 9, 2021, from 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront.

Courtesy of Morningside University

Elizabeth Frombgen, Ph.D., has served Thiel College since 2017 as vice president for academic affairs and dean of the college. Previously, she served Hastings College from 2012 – 2017 as the associate vice president for academic affairs. From 2002 – 2012 at Hastings College, Frombgen held the roles of professor of political science, associate professor of political science, and assistant professor of political science.

She holds a bachelor’s degree from Western Washington University, and a master’s and doctorate degree from Purdue University. She will be on campus for interviews Nov. 15 – 16, with a coffee and open forum for alumni and Siouxland community members to be held Nov. 16, 2021, from 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront.

Courtesy of Morningside University

Albert D. Mosley, D.D., Ed.D., has served Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare since 2018 as the senior vice president and chief mission integration officer. Previously, he served Bethune-Cookman University from 2013 – 2018 as executive vice president and chief operating officer and as a strategic planning and executive leadership consultant; Gammon Theological Seminary from 2011 – 2017 as president; The Johns Hopkins University from 2009 – 2011 as university chaplain and director of the Interfaith & Community Service Center; The United Methodist Church from 2002 – 2009 as senior pastor and chief executive officer of the Janes Church & Educational Foundation, Inc.; and Duke University from 2000 – 2002 as assistant dean and director of religious life.

Mosley holds a bachelor’s degree from Millsaps College, master’s degrees from Duke University and Yale University, a Doctor of Divinity from Liberia Baptist Theological Seminary, and a Doctor of Education from the University of Georgia. He will be on campus for interviews Nov. 10 – 11, 2021, with a coffee and open forum for alumni and Siouxland community members to be held Nov. 11, 2021, from 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront.

The Morningside University Board of Directors is expected to convene a special meeting in the weeks following the visits to consider the feedback received from the search committee and during the campus visits, then appoint the thirteenth president of Morningside University. The anticipated start date of the new president is July 1, 2022.