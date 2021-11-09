Sioux City man facing multiple charges for child pornography

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man is facing multiple charges for child pornography in the state of Virginia.

According to court documents, Shiran Nathaniel, 48, of Sioux City, is being charged with multiple counts of soliciting a minor to perform or be a subject in child pornography with the intent to produce which occurred over a nine month period between September 2020 and May 2021.

The list of charges include:

Sexually propositioning a minor

Soliciting minors for child pornography

Producing/making child pornography

Communicating with minors with the intent of committing sexual activities

Forcing minors to commit sexual activities over the internet

Nathaniel is currently booked in Woodbury County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Virginia.