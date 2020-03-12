Morningside to extend spring break, faculty prepares for possibility of online coursework

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Morningside is extending its spring break for students for one week through March 22.

The college is also suspending all college-sponsored international travel for students, faculty, and staff through July 31, and is recalling all study abroad students.

They will resume classes on March 23, with the possibility that coursework will be moved online at that time.

The spring break extension and canceled classes are due to the concern of the spread of the coronavirus.

Staff and faculty are asked to report to work as normal to continue campus operations and to prepare for the possibility of moving coursework online.

There have been no identified cases of COVID-19 at Morningside College in Sioux City, or in Woodbury County as of March 12 at 10 a.m.

To find Morningside information and other updates related to COVID-19 click here.

Morningside is closely following the guidelines and recommendations from the U.S Department of State and the CDC.

They are also maintaining close communication with the Iowa Department of Public Health and Siouxland District Health.

The latest information related to travel advisories, guidelines, and restrictions can be found on the U.S. Department of State website.

Information about prevention, symptoms, treatment, and more related to COVID-19 can be found on the CDC’s website.

If you have traveled abroad to an area affected by COVID-19 or have had close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19, call your health care professional for guidance.

You should not go directly to a health care facility. Your provider will give you directions and information to help ensure your safety, as well as the safety of others in your community.