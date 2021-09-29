Morningside students volunteer at Siouxland businesses, nonprofits

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Several hundred Morningside University students went “into the streets” instead of the classroom Wednesday.

For 15 years, students have stepped off-campus, offering their time and energy to local businesses and nonprofits. Among them, the Mid-America Museum of Aviation and Transportation.

Members of the women’s volleyball team cleaned windows and doors while helping with general clean up at the museum.

“It definitely helps with our team chemistry. It helps us grow as a team. We love serve and care with each other and this is a way to give back to the community that supports us,” said Grace Wiese.

In all, some 60 local businesses and nonprofits welcomed students representing more than 40 student organizations.

For museum director Larry Finley, the community service project saves both time and money and helps his organization connect with those who might not have visited before.

“The kids are very enthusiastic when they come out to work on a project. They’re learning more and more about our community and being good citizens,” said Larry Finley, of the Mid-America Museum of Aviation and Transportation.

The museum is open to the public Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.