Morningside students stand against sex trafficking

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – College students will be standing against sex trafficking, quite literally.

Morningside students will be spending 24 hours standing in the center of campus to raise awareness of trafficking and support local trafficking survivor center, Lila Mae’s House.

The students are taking the human rights political science class, and say this opportunity gives them a valuable learning experience.

“Initially, it was for our class, but we kinda saw how important of a topic this was. So, really just like, bring awareness that this does happen here and it’s not something that doesn’t affect us. This could be an issue that affects some you’re walking next to on the street,” said Sam Peterson and Maddie Reed, Morningside College Students.

Morningside’s Stand Against Sex Trafficking began at noon on Tuesday and will end at noon on Wednesday, with students taking turns throughout the 24 hour period.