SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Some Siouxland college students got into the streets Wednesday afternoon to give back to the community.

For the past 16 years, students at Morningside University take one day off of class and take to the streets to give back to the community by volunteering at more than 90 locations across Sioux City, like the Food Bank of Siouxland, the Sioux City Art Center, and LaunchPAD Children’s Museum.

KCAU 9 spoke to one of them about why they do it.

“Because so many of the community members give back to us, a lot of companies donate to us or give us opportunities to go out to their facilities throughout the years. So we’re just trying to give back to them,” said Morningside University senior, Rachel Kenny.

The meals prepared will be sent to students in the Sioux City Community School District.