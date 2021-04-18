Morningside students participate in 2021 Vinylthon

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – From oldies to all your classic rock favorites, Morningside University held this year’s Vinylthon.

It’s a worldwide event where radio stations go old school by replacing their modern digital, automatic playlists with vinyl records.

At Morningside University, their student-run radio station, KMSC, has worked the turntables for this event for several years.

“Well, it’s just a great opportunity for myself and other students to mess around with the format, kind of get exposed to it and everything, and it’s a passion that I’ve hard for quite some time as well, so it’s always fun showing students how to operate a turntable,” said Mass Communications Senior Matthew O’Connell.

This event was a volunteer effort, and it ran until 10 p.m. on Saturday.