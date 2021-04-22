Morningside students paint mural on storm drain to raise awareness

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Morningside College students are making the most of Earth Day with paint brushes.

Art programs at local schools are partnering with the City of Sioux City Environmental Advisory Board to raise awareness against dumping unsafe materials down storm drains that run into the Missouri River.

Shelby Prindaville, the art director for Morningside College, said she hopes paintings like this help address the issue of toxic waste.

“This specific storm drain drains to a creek near by directly, so there’s no sort of filtration or amendment to the water. So were just trying to raise that awareness and make sure that people understand that if they’re littering or there’s toxic runoff that that directly effects the environment,” Shelby Prindaville, the art director said.

The storm drain will read “only rain down the drain” when completed.