Morningside students help out at garden as part of ‘Into the Streets’ program

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Monday morning’s snow made it feel like winter than spring, but some Siouxland students still got to work in a local garden.

Members of the Morningside swim team volunteered their help at the Cooperative Learning Garden in South Sioux City Monday afternoon as part of the university’s “Into the Streets” program.

The program benefits both organizations and the students who participate.

“It feels really good, it’s something so simple to do and we are helping people in Sioux City and South Sioux City who don’t necessarily have everything that we have,” said senior Trey Kluender.

“It’s mutually beneficial, we get some work and volunteerism out of them and they get to see some of their go in to a cause,” said Brenda Sale with the University of Nebraska Extension Office.

Nearly 1,000 students, faculty, staff and alumni will be participating the week-long event.