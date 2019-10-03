Morningside students go “Into the Streets”, helping local charities, organizations

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – More than 800 Siouxland college students braved the rain Wednesday to help out around the community.

Wednesday was Morningside’s annual Into the Streets event.

The volunteering event is led and organized by Morningside students.

Teams help out a variety of local organizations from the teaching garden at the Iowa State Extension office to the Food Bank.

It may be a day off classes, but students were still working on their futures.

“They just have a good time getting out there and volunteering. It’s really important and it’ll help you get your foot in the door and discover more opportunities here in Sioux City,” said Morningside student Autumn Aspedon.

dozens of local charities and organizations have student teams volunteer with them every year.